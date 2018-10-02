What Students Can Learn From Mahatma Gandhi And Lal Bahadur Shastri

October 2 happens to be the birth anniversary of two of India's greatest leaders, Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri, who were instrumental in India's freedom struggle. Both Mahatma Gandhi, and Lal Bahadur Shastri's lives are exemplary and a source of motivation for students. Both these men are known to exhibit clarity and calmness even in situations that created panic. Their clarity of thoughts and resolve to act is something students can learn from.

Mahatma Gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi spinning a Charkha or a spinning-wheel

Born Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, he was called Mahatma by Rabindranath Tagore. Mahatma Gandhi is known for propounding the ideas of truth and non-violence. Gandhi was one of the pre-independence figures who opposes western system of education. He believed that education should focus on imparting knowledge and not a as a means to earn livelihood.

The real difficulty is that people have no idea of what education truly is. We assess the value of education in the same manner as we assess the value of land or of shares in the stock-exchange market. We want to provide only such education as would enable the student to earn more. We hardly give any thought to the improvement of the character of the educated. The girls, we say, do not have to earn; so why should they be educated? As long as such ideas persist there is no hope of our ever knowing the true value of education.

From Mahatma Gandhi, one essential value that students can learn is discipline. A disciplined life is a necessity for students. A simple time-table can prove to do wonders for students, specially those who are often running behind deadlines.

Lal Bahadur Shastri

Lal Bahadur Shastri, the second Prime Minister of India

Lal Bahadur Shastri is known for his calm demeanour and composure even in most critical of situations. He also believed in self-reliance and putting nation first before self.

Lal Bahadur Shastri was a simple man who believed in action. While his simplicity is something that a student should definitely learn from, another thing to learn is his composure even in drastic situations. To have a calm mind can help students tackle problems easily and is a desirable quality in all situations.

Another thing to learn form his life is to act instead of procrastinate.

