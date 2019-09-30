School In Kerala's Malappuram To Recreate 'Salt March' On October 2

Sullamussalam Oriental HSS school in Kerala's Malappuram will recreate 'Salt March' on October 2

A school in Kerala's Malappuram district will recreate the historical Dandi March on October 2, during the occasion of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Sullamussalam Oriental Higher Secondary School officials said the march is being organised to mark the 150th birth anniversary of the 'father of the nation'.

The march will culminate at Thazhathangadi beach.

Gandhian Dr. Chacha Sivarajan, who is 91 year old, will appear as Mahatma Gandhi.

In a symbolic act, the 'Dandi protesters' will make salt and announce the civil disobedience plan.

"Today, when the clouds of disunity and distrust are spreading out darkness in the society, Gandhi's life becomes more relevant. Sullamussalam Oriental Higher Secondary School's NSS unit is revisiting Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birthday journey to recognise and disseminate the unity and strength of those who are still in tears," a release from the school said.

"On October 2,2019, 'Gandiji' and selected 'freedom fighters who participated in Dandi March' in costumes' accompanied by hundreds of people will start the symbolic salt satyagraha march from the MSP camp premises at Areekode to the Thazhathangadi beach. The students will be dressed in costumes similar to the characters who volunteered in the Dandi March with Gandhiji," the release said added.

On March 12, 1930, Mahatma Gandhi embarked a historic Salt March from Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat's Ahmedabad to the village of Dandi in the state's coastal area to protest against the steep tax the British levied on salt. The significant march came to be known as Dandi March or Salt March, also referred as the Dandi Satyagraha.

The 24-day Salt March, which was non-violent in nature, is historically significant as it led to the mass Civil Disobedience Movement.

Sullamussalam Oriental Higher Secondary School is a pioneer in Aided Arabic oriental type schools in the region and it is the one and only such type of school in Areacode. Founded in 1955, the school located in the heart of the city of Areacode.

