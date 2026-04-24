From Balance Sheets to Ballot Boxes: Raghav Chadha's CA-To-Parliament Story

Raghav Chadha's Educational Background: Tracing his path from Modern School to mass politics, Raghav Chadha's educational journey intrigues the youth of India. A Chartered Accountant (CA) by training, he strives to bring clarity and rigour to shaping public policy and governance, as stated in Chadha's LinkedIn profile. According to the official Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) website, Chadha's journey in politics is marked by a belief that he did not choose politics; politics chose him.

With his recent announcement to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), along with a big chunk of the AAP's MPs in the Rajya Sabha, Chadha has made it to the headlines again. Tracing the academic journey of one the youngest Rajya Sabha members, it has been found that born in New Delhi, Chadha completed his schooling from Modern School and later earned his bachelor's degree in Commerce from the University of Delhi.

Chadha later cleared one of the toughest exams in India and pursued Chartered Accountancy from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) in 2011. He later went to the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE).

From academics to drafting the party's manifesto for Delhi elections, his oratory skills in Hindi and English, made him one of the youngest spokespersons of his party.

Raghav Chadha has received many awards, the India-UK Achievers being one of them. He was also invited to various programmes at Harvard Kennedy School and the USA's International Visitor Leadership Program. The World Economic Forum has also named Chadha a Young Global Leader.

The LSE educated politician has raised several issues in the parliament, such as the promotion of indigenous and rural sports, safety and welfare of sanitation workers, digital exclusion and access to social justice welfare schemes, and more.

During the Budget 2026 session, Raghav Chadha had an attendance of 97 per cent. Chadha has participated in 57 debates and has raised 350 questions in the parliament, according to PRS Legislative Research.