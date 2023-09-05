France Invites 30,000 Indian Students: How To Apply For Short Stay Schengen Visa

France is an ideal study abroad destination for Indian students. (Representative image)

In a bid to strengthen educational ties between India and France, the French government has introduced a significant initiative that grants Indian students, holding a Master's degree or higher, an opportunity to obtain a five-year short-stay Schengen visa. Talking about the initiative, Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India, said, "Our teams are working double time to implement the decisions taken by President Macron and Prime minister Modi in Paris to benefit students. France has always been an inclusive and diverse country, eager to share our rich cultural heritage and world-class education opportunities with Indian students. My message for Indian students: France will always be your friend, and we will do everything possible to ensure you have an amazing academic and life experience in our country."

Key steps to apply for a Schengen visa:

French visa application form: Complete the application form online, then print it and sign it at the end.

Valid passport: Ensure that your passport is not older than 10 years and has a validity of at least three months beyond your planned departure date from France and the entire Schengen territory.

Copies of previous visas: If you have held a visa for France, the Schengen area, or any other country, provide copies of these visas.

France travel health insurance: Purchase travel health insurance valid for metropolitan France and all Schengen countries. The insurance should cover medical emergencies in this zone, with a minimum coverage of 30000 euros.

Proof of accommodation: Provide evidence of accommodation for the entire duration of your intended stay in France.

Proof of Sufficient Financial Means: Demonstrate that you possess the necessary financial resources for the duration of your stay in France.

When applying for a student Schengen visa to France, you will need to submit the following supplementary documents:

Proof of enrollment, such as an enrollment certificate, confirming your acceptance into a French educational institution or program

If applicable, a no objection letter from your current educational institution indicating that they have no objections to your study plans in France

An internship agreement that has been signed by the French company where you will be interning, your home institution, and yourself, outlining the details of the internship arrangement

Where to apply for a French short-stay visa

To apply for a French short-stay visa, the application process may vary depending on your country of residence. Generally, you will need to submit your application to one of the following entities:

The French Embassy in your country of residence, a French consulate located in your country, or a Visa Application Center that France has designated for visa submissions.

In certain situations, you may also have the option to apply through the Embassy or Consulate of another Schengen country that France has designated for visa submissions.

It's crucial to check with the relevant authorities or visit the official website of the French Embassy or Consulate in your country to obtain specific information and guidance on the visa application process, required documents, and appointment procedures.

Studying in France offers Indian students a perfect blend of academic excellence, cultural immersion, and career opportunities, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a transformative educational experience. The French government's commitment to fostering these ties underscores its dedication to nurturing global education and collaboration.

To qualify for eligibility, candidates must have completed a minimum of one semester of study in France and have attained a Master's degree or higher from a recognized university in India, France, or another third-country. Additionally, they are required to submit a visa application that adheres to the standard Schengen requirements.

