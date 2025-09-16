Four Major Scholarships For Women Pursuing STEM Education

With the growing participation of women in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) and the increasing global demand for skilled professionals, several institutions and organisations are extending scholarships to encourage women in these fields. These initiatives aim to support women financially, promote diversity, and foster leadership in STEM-related careers.

According to UNESCO's 2024 report, only 22 per cent of STEM jobs in G20 countries are held by women.

Experts suggest that financial assistance and mentorship are essential to improving participation, helping women break systemic barriers, and equipping them to contribute to high-demand industries.

Encouraging women to pursue STEM bridges the talent gap and brings diverse perspectives that drive innovation and inclusive growth in the global economy.

IDP Education has highlighted four notable scholarships for women in STEM:

1. IDP Destination Newcastle Scholarship For Women In STEM

Offered in partnership with the University of Newcastle, this scholarship supports high-performing female students in STEM. It is available for undergraduate and postgraduate students beginning Semester 1, 2026 or later. For the 2026 intake, one scholarship will be awarded, covering 100% of annual international tuition fees, enabling the recipient to pursue studies without financial burden.

2. King's College London Women In STEM Scholarship

Launched by King's College London within its Faculty of Natural, Mathematical & Engineering Sciences, this scholarship is open to female, non-binary, and transgender applicants with home fee status. It applies to first-year undergraduate students beginning September 2025. Each award offers 3,000 dollars over three years, with recipients also contributing to the university's diversity and inclusion efforts as Women in Science Champions.

3. BHW Scholarship for Women in STEM

Sponsored by The BHW Group, a Texas-based mobile app development company, this annual scholarship supports women pursuing undergraduate or master's STEM degrees at US institutions, including those with study-abroad options. Applicants must submit a 500-800-word essay about their favourite app or one that positively impacted them. The award offers USD 3,000, with applications closing on April 15 each year and results announced on May 15.

4. Nutanix Spark Scholarship

This scholarship is open to full-time undergraduate and graduate women studying computer science, software, or electrical engineering in countries such as the US, India, UK, Germany, Spain, France, Netherlands, Australia, and Mexico. Applicants must hold a minimum GPA of 3.0 and show leadership, communication skills, and community engagement. Up to 10 scholarships worth USD 1,000-5,000 will be awarded globally, with the next deadline set for May 15, 2026.