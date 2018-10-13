FMS MBA Admission Process Begins, Apply Now @ Fms.edu

FMS MBA applicants will needCAT scoresto secure a seat in the prestigious management course

Registration for Master of Business Administration and Ph.D admissions for next academic session has begun on the official website of Faculty of Management Studies or FMS, Delhi Unviersity. The FMS MBA and Ph.d registration process can be completed on the official website of the institute, fms.edu. Online registration opened on October 8, 2018 and it will close November 20, 2018. February 28, 2019 is the last date for foreign students. The FMS MBA applicants will need CAT scores to secure a seat in the prestigious management course offered in DU.

FMS Admission 2019: Admission process

Admission Merit List From the shortlisted candidates, admission to MBA programme shall be based on Extempore Speech, Group Discussion, Personal Interview, Class X & Class XII marks and CAT 2018 scores as provided by CAT centre.

The following weight - system will be applied for drawing the merit list of final selection:

1. CAT 2018 Score - 60%

2. Marks obtained in Class 10 - 5%

3. Marks obtained in Class 12 - 5%

4. Group Discussion - 10%

5. Extempore - 5%

6. Personal Interview - 15%

An additional 3% of the maximum aggregate marks shall be awarded to the women candidates who appear for the interview while drawing the list of selected candidates.

Applicants may visit https://iimcat.ac.in for appearing in the Common Admission Test (CAT 2018).

Applicants who have not taken CAT 2018 will not be considered for admission. The candidates will be required to produce their original certificates and mark sheets at the time of the interview. The final list of candidates selected will be declared after completing the process for all candidates.

FMS Admission 2019: How to apply

Follow the steps given here to apply for FMS MBA:

Step 1. Visit the FMS website http://www.fms.edu

Step 2. You will be directed to the On-line registration page. Fill in the required information correctly.

Step 3. Verify the data entered. After the registration information is confirmed, no data can be modified.

Step 4. You will be able to pay the registration fee as per the procedure given below. Go to the payment gateway only after you have confirmed your registration information. You will be directed to the Internet Payment Gateway of the Bank as mentioned in FMS website. Confirm payment through credit card/debit card.

