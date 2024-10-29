FMGE 2024: Registrations begin for Foreign Medical Graduates Examination December 2024

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is inviting applications for the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) December 2024. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to appear in the exam can visit the official website of the National Board of Examination (NBE) to register for the exam.

The FMGE December 2024 exam will be conducted on January 12, 2025 in a computer based platform at various test centres across the country.

The application form for the exam can be submitted until November 18, 2024 11:55 pm. The registration for the applications began on October 28, 2024. Candidates will be required to submit an examination fees of Rs 5,250 along with Rs 945 as GST during registration process.

Admit cards for FMG examination will be available to downloaded at NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in from January 8, 2025 onwards. Candidates found ineligible before conduct of the exam will not be issued admit cards.

A demo test will be conducted for the benefit of candidates to familiarise themselves with the computer based test format at website https://natboard.edu.in Candidates will be able to access the demo test tentatively from December 27, 2024 onwards.

The results for the exam will be announced on February 12, 2025.

Candidates can visit the official website of the NBE for detailed information about eligibility criteria, fee structure, scheme of examination at the NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in



Candidates should have qualified the final examination for their primary medical qualification i.e. MBBS or equivalent degree on/before October 31, 2024 and must submit a proof of passing the same while applying for the FMGE. If a candidate fails to substantiate the claim of having passed the primary medical qualification by the prescribed cut off date i.e. October 31, 2024 with supportive documents, his/her candidature would be cancelled.