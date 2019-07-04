First Batch Of Students At Bengal AIIMS To Stay On Campus

First batch of students at Bengal AIIMS will stay on campus

The construction work at AIIMS- Kalyani in West Bengal is still underway, but necessary provisions have been made for comfortable accommodation of the first batch of 50 students, a senior official said. The first batch will be accommodated on the campus of the medical institute and all essential facilities will be made available to them, Colonel Sree Krishna, the deputy director (administration), AIIMS Kalyani, said.

The counselling process is likely to get over by Thursday and classes are set to commence mid-August, he said.

"As of now, classes will be held at Kalyani Medical College as the institute does not have proper infrastructure. The faculty members will be following the AIIMS syllabus.

"The subjects that will be taught during the first year are anatomy, physiology, biochemistry, community medicine and family medicine," the official said.

The hospital is expected to start limited OPD services from November or December, he said.

A source at AIIMS, Kalyani, said construction work was going on in full swing and the institute will be fully functional by 2020.

