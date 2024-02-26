Google Offers Free Online Courses On AI, Details Here

Introduction to Image Generation: Learn diffusion models for image generation with theory.

Introduction to Generative AI: This microlearning course introduces Generative AI, its applications, and distinctions from traditional machine learning, along with Google Tools for creating Gen AI apps.



Introduction to Large Language Models: This micro-learning course explores Large Language Models (LLMs), their use cases, prompt tuning for performance enhancement.

Introduction to Responsible AI: This microlearning course outlines the concept of responsible AI, its significance, and Google's approach to its implementation in products.

Generative AI Fundamentals: Obtain a skill badge by finishing introductory modules on Generative AI, Large Language Models, and Responsible AI.

Introduction to Image Generation: Learn diffusion models for image generation with theory, training, and deployment on Vertex AI.

Encoder-Decoder Architecture: Learn about the powerful machine learning architecture used for sequence-to-sequence tasks like translation, summarization, and question-answering.

Attention Mechanism: Learn about the powerful technique that enables neural networks to focus on specific parts of input sequences.

Create Image Captioning Models: Learn to build image captioning models. Understand encoder-decoder components and train your model effectively.

Introduction to Generative AI Studio: Learn about Generative AI Studio, a tool to help you prototype and customise generative AI models for your applications.