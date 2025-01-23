Explained: IT Sectors 'AI-First' Vision And Hiring Trends For 2025

IT software major Wipro is slated to hire up to 12,000 freshers next fiscal (FY26). The company aimed to hire about 10,000 freshers this fiscal (FY25). News agency IANS quoted the company's Chief Human Resources Officer Saurabh Govil as saying that nearly 7,000 freshers have already been onboarded in the October-December (Q3) quarter and another 2,500-3,000 are expected to join in Q4 FY25.

Similar to Wipro, several other companies are looking forward to hire freshers and skill them in the new age technology. The ‘AI-first' vision of these companies is also driving a push in campus recruitment. Major IT giants plan to integrate AI across its operations and expects employees from entry-level to senior-level to acquire AI-related skills. Majority of campus hiring that will be held in the upcoming quarter will focus on skilled professionals in Cloud Computing, Data Engineering, and Software Development, notes Sachin Alug, CEO, NLB Services.

Entry level IT candidates receiving salary hike by 30 per cent

As per information shared by TeamLease Digital, a tech staffing and solutions provider, "With respect to hiring in the tech sector, there have been distinct patterns for freshers, mid-level professionals, and senior management. Global Capability Centers (GCCs) have emerged as significant employers of fresh talent, offering entry-level candidates salaries that are upto 30 per cent higher than the industry standard for in-demand skills. This surge is expected to continue, with GCCs projected to increase fresher hiring by 40 per cent compared to the previous year."

The IT services sector, while cautiously optimistic, is also anticipating a 20-25 per cent growth in the recruitment of freshers, underscoring the demand for skills in software development, data engineering, and cloud technologies.



Meanwhile, mid-level roles demonstrate stability, with consistent demand for project managers, data scientists, and cybersecurity experts. Salaries in these roles have seen an increase of 7.89 per cent to 10.2 per cent as compared to FY 2024. Senior management roles are experiencing a remarkable 21 per cent rise in demand since last year, with salary increases ranging between 6.54 per cent and 10.8 per cent.



Location determining salary of freshers

Major tech hubs such as Bangalore and Hyderabad offer competitive salaries due to their status as innovation centers, while smaller cities like Kochi and Coimbatore provide lower compensation because of reduced competition. However, companies are increasingly shifting their focus to Tier 2 towns, where the talent pool is gaining more importance. Additionally, government policies play a critical role, with Hyderabad's favorable environment attracting tech companies, resulting in higher salaries compared to other regions.

Previous year trends

As per foundit insights tracker (fit), the country's hiring activity experienced a 31 per cent year-on-year increase in recruitment in December, PTI reported. The fit is a comprehensive monthly report analysing online job posting activity conducted by foundit.in. The report further said the growth in hiring is reflected across sectors, led by consumer electronics, manufacturing, and construction and engineering.

Meanwhile, AI jobs in India surged 42 per cent over the past two years reaching 2,53,000 positions. Top skills include Python, AI/ML, data science, deep learning, SQL and software development. Additionally, expertise in specialised AI frameworks such as TensorFlow (15 per cent) and PyTorch (16 per cent) was highly sought after by employers, said the report.

(With inputs from PTI)