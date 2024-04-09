Exam Schedule For Admission To National Institute Of Sports Announced

Admission To National Institute Of Sports: Each question is worth 1 mark.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the examination schedule for admission to the Diploma in Sport Coaching-2024 of the National Institute of Sports. The academic session is scheduled for 2024-2025.

The examination, comprising 60 multiple-choice questions, will be held on June 2, from 3pm to 4pm in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

The examination will be conducted in Ahmedabad, Ambala, Bangalore, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, New Delhi, Faridabad, Gurugram, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Noida, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Thiruvananthapuram, Varanasi, Vishakapatnam, Dhaka, Kathmandu and Sri Lanka.

Exam Pattern

Specialised Sports Theory (Any of the 26 subjects

opted by the candidate in his application form)- 25 MCQs

General Knowledge Theory Test- 10

Logical Reasoning and Coaching Aptitude- 10

Language and Communication- 10

5 Basic Computer Knowledge- 5

Each question is worth 1 mark, with no penalty for incorrect answers. Section 1 (On specialised sports theory) will vary for each candidate based on their chosen sport. All other sections are common for all candidates.

The question paper will be bilingual, containing both Hindi and English, except for the Language and Communication section, which will be in English only.

Admit cards will be available on the official website at dsc.nis.nta.ac.in.

Candidates are advised to visit the NIS website www.nsnis.org for all admission-related details.

