Admit Card For ESIC Paramedical Group C Recruitment Exam 2023 Released

ESIC Paramedical Admit Card 2023: Candidates can access their admit cards at esic.gov.in/recruitments.

The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has released the admit card for the Group C paramedical exam. The exam is scheduled to take place on December 10 from 8.30am to 10.30am. Those who have applied for the examination can download their hall tickets at esic.gov.in/recruitments. The application process commenced on October 1 and closed on October 30.

The admit card contains details such as the candidate's name, exam date, date of birth, category, gender, roll number, registration number, date, day, time duration of the examination, and the name and code of the exam centre.

ESIC Paramedical Admit Card 2023: Steps to download

Visit the official website esic.gov.in/recruitments.

On the homepage, search for the link to download the hall ticket.

Enter the required details.

Click on the submit button.

Your hall ticket or admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Save, download it, and take a printout for future use.

ESIC Group C Exam Pattern

The examination will be of 2 hours and will consist of 100 questions.

Technical/professional knowledge (50 questions) of 100 marks, exam duration is one hour.

General Knowledge: 10 questions containing 10 marks; General Intelligence Test: 20 questions of 20 marks; Mathematics: 20 questions of 20 marks. For these three papers, the duration of the exam will be one hour.

There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. The qualifying marks in the written online examination will be 45% for general category candidates, 40% for OBC and EWS candidates, 35% for SC, ST, and Ex-servicemen, and 30% for PWD category.