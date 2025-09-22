EMRS Recruitment 2025: Apply Online For 7,267 Teaching And Non-Teaching Posts

The Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS), under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, has announced a major recruitment drive for 2025. A total of 7,267 vacancies are available for both teaching and non-teaching posts across India. The application process started on September 19, 2025, and will remain open until October 23, 2025. Interested candidates must apply online only through the official portal - nests.tribal.gov.in.

Vacancy Breakdown

The EMRS recruitment drive includes a wide range of positions. There are 225 posts for Principals, 1,460 for PGTs, 3,962 for TGTs, 635 for Hostel Wardens, 550 for Female Staff Nurses, 61 for Accountants, 228 for Junior Secretariat Assistants (Clerks), and 146 for Lab Attendants. Each post carries specific qualification requirements, such as B.Ed, CTET, Nursing, or Commerce background, depending on the role.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for these posts must meet the prescribed qualifications. For example, Principals require a Master's degree with B.Ed and 8-12 years of experience, PGTs need a Master's degree with B.Ed, and TGTs must hold a Bachelor's degree with B.Ed along with CTET qualification. Non-teaching roles such as Staff Nurse, Accountant, Clerk, and Lab Attendant require discipline-specific qualifications. The minimum age limit is 18 years, while the upper age limit varies post-wise, up to 55 years.

Application Fee

The examination fee depends on the category of the applicant. For General, OBC, and EWS candidates, the fee is Rs 2,500 for Principals, ₹2,000 for PGTs and TGTs, and ₹1,500 for non-teaching posts. For SC, ST, Female, and PwBD candidates, the fee is ₹500 across all posts. The fee can be paid through debit/credit card, net banking, UPI, or via e-challan.

Selection Process

The EMRS recruitment process will be conducted in multiple stages. It includes a written examination, skill or practical test (if required), interview (for specific posts), document verification, and medical examination. The exam date, admit card release, and result schedule will be updated on the official website in due course.

How to Apply Online

Candidates can apply for EMRS Recruitment 2025 by following these steps:

Visit the official website nests.tribal.gov.in.

Click on the link for EMRS Recruitment 2025.

Complete the registration by entering personal details, creating a password, and generating a registration number.

Log in with the registration number and fill out the application form with academic details and post preferences.

Upload a passport-size photograph and signature in the prescribed size and format.

Pay the application fee as per your category.

Submit the application and download the confirmation page for future use.

Important Instructions

Candidates must read the official notification carefully before applying. Once the form is submitted, no corrections will be allowed. Applicants should also create a strong password as per the guidelines and ensure to log out after completing the application to prevent unauthorised access.