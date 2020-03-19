Eklavya Model Residential Schools Record 90% Pass Percentage: Centre

Out of the total 438 sanctioned EMRSs, 285 schools are currently functioning in the country.

In Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs) run by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, nearly 90% pass percentage of which 53% have secured 1st division in 10th and similarly 81% pass percentage of which 61% have secured 1st Division in 12th during the examinations of 2017-18. According to a statement released by the ministry, from 40,100 in 2014-15, the enrolment in EMRSs has improved to 73,391 in 2019-20.

A number of students from EMRSs have successfully cleared competitive exams like NEET, IIT-JEE, National Law School etc., the ministry said.

In the year 2017-18, 146 students have cleared NEET, 253 students have cleared JEE Main Exams, 8 have cleared CLAT.

Schools have also produced several toppers in the 10th and 12th examinations.

Neha Murmu, Student of EMRS Kathjoria, Dumka has been selected for 27th National Children's Science Congress, 2019; Student of EMRS Gamnom Sapermeina, Manipur visited Japan as part of an Exchange Visit.

Students of EMRS have found a place in national teams of sports like kabaddi etc, won many national and state level championships.

In order to give a national platform to exhibit their talents, for the first time in the year 2018-19 the Ministry of Tribal Affairs organized the National Level Music Competition and the National Level Sports Meet.

The winning team of the Music Competition was invited to perform at Rashtrapati Bhawan on August 9, 2019 at an event in honour of freedom fighters.

"The Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs) have become an island of excellence in the remote tribal hinterlands attracting large number of tribal children. The focus under the scheme is to ensure holistic development of the students in both academic and extracurricular sphere," Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Renuka Singh Saruta said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.

"Through extra classes, special coaching, educational tours, exposure visits, special camps, sports camps students have been encouraged to dream high and motivated to achieve as well. Students have done exceptionally well in academics," she added.

