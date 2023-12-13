Education Minister Lays Emphasis On Developing Digital Content, Audio-Visual Books

The Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan recently held a meeting of the reconstituted National Book Promotion Council. The meeting was conducted to assess the draft National Book Promotion Policy prepared by the Expert Advisory Committee.

Stressing on the need to place greater emphasis on digital content, the union minister noted that the contemporary trend of readers is leaning towards digital platforms for book consumption. Therefore, the new policy should be proposed with audio-visual elements.

During the meeting, Mr Pradhan underscored the importance of cultivating reading habits among school children. He highlighted the collaborative role that teachers, parents and institutions can play in fostering this habit.

He also emphasised the significance of publishing content that reflects Indian values, ethics and is deeply rooted in Indian culture.

The Minister directed that the draft document of the policy should be made public to gather input from all stakeholders and individuals from diverse backgrounds before finalising it.