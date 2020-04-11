Education Minister Lauds IIT Delhi For R&D Accomplishments Against COVID-19

There are a number of long term and short term projects going on in IIT Delhi.

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has lauded Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) for its research accomplishments against the COVID-19 infection. "I thank the director of the institute Prof. V. Ramgopal Rao along with the students & faculty for stepping up during #CoronavirusOutbreak," the Education Minister has tweeted.

Watch the video below to see how @iitdelhi is helping the nation face the challenges posed by the growing pandemic of #COVID19.

IIT Delhi has initiated key research and development projects on various aspects-- PPE's, production of three layered surgical masks and high efficiency face masks (N95), antimicrobial fabric development, SARS CoV2 detection assay, preparation of sanitizer, designing low cost ventilators and screening inhibitors for nCoV-19 structural proteins vis-a-vis designing virus-like particles for attempting vaccine development.

So far, the institute has developed 3 layered good quality surgical masks for hospitals & health workers, high efficiency face masks (N95), antimicrobial fabric for protection against hospital acquired infection, 3 ply mask, laminated knitted textile based coverall and hand sanitizers.

These products have developed by researchers working under the Department of Textile Technology, Department of Chemical Engineering and School of Biological Sciences.

Team working with Professor Vivekanandan Perumal in School of Biological Sciences has also developed detection assay for COVID-19.

Professor Manidipa Banerjee is leading teams on Computational prediction of possible nCoV-19 structural proteins inhibitors from Azadirachta indica (Neem) and designing virus-like particles as vaccine candidates against nCoV-19.

Likewise, Department of Design is working on developing low cost ventilator under the guidance of Professor PVM Rao.

There are a number of long term and short term projects going on in the institute against the COVID-19.

