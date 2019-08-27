Educate students, staff about dangers associated with kite strings: Delhi government to school heads

The Delhi government on Monday directed government school principals to sensitize students and staff members about accidents caused by metal-coated strings used for flying kites.

The Directorate of Education circular asked the heads of government, government-aided and unaided recognised schools to educate students about it under its anti-kite flying campaign.

The circular said that flying kites is a common practice in Delhi and it sometimes leads to accidents causing harm and injury to humans, animals and birds.

The circular came days after a 28-year-old engineer died on August 15 at Paschim Vihar in outer Delhi after his throat was slit by string of a flying kite.

"Kite flying becomes lethal and hazardous because of the metal-coated string used in flying kites. Often accidents involving kite flying have been reported causing fatal injuries especially during festivals," the circular said.

"It is a matter of grave concern and therefore, the passion for it among the students should be discouraged by creating awareness about the danger which kite flying can pose to people, animals and birds around," it added.

It can also interrupt electricity supply if it touches high tension lines and overhead metro electric lines, which can be fatal also to the person flying kites, the circular said.

"Therefore, all the heads of government, government-aided and unaided recognised schools under Directorate of Education are hereby directed to sensitise students and staff members during the school assembly about the menace of flying of kites," the circular said.

Many incidents of injuries and loss of life have been reported in the past few years due to strings of flying kites.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.