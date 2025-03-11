Delhi University Undergraduate Admission Bulletin Released, Check Details

DU UG Admission 2025: The University of Delhi (DU) has released the information brochure for undergraduate (UG) course admissions for the academic session 2025-26. Students can check the detailed notification on the official website, ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

The official notification reads: "The candidate is advised to ensure they meet all eligibility criteria for the program(s) they are applying to through CUET (UG) - 2025. Admission is subject to the candidate fulfilling the eligibility requirements prescribed for the concerned program of study. If a candidate does not meet any of the eligibility criteria and appears in the entrance test, they do so at their own risk and cost. If it is found that the eligibility requirement(s) is/are not fulfilled at any stage, the admission, if granted, shall be cancelled."

Admissions to all undergraduate programs at the University of Delhi will be based on CUET (UG) 2025 scores, except for the School of Open Learning (SOL), Non-Collegiate Women Education Board (NCWEB), and foreign nationals.

To choose the correct subjects for CUET (UG) 2025, candidates must refer to the Program-Specific Eligibility criteria. It is compulsory for candidates to appear in CUET (UG) 2025 in the subjects they are currently studying or have passed in Class XII.

DU UG Admission 2025: Steps To Register

Step 1. Visit the official website, ugadmission.uod.ac.in (once application window opens)

Step 2. Click on "New Registration" on the homepage

Step 3. Provide the necessary details on the new page

Step 4. Choose your preferred programs and colleges

Step 5. Make the payment and click "Submit"

Step 6. Save the confirmation page and take a hard copy for future use