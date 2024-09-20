DU NCWEB: Admissions Begin In BA, BCom Courses For Fourth Cut-off

The University of Delhi (DU) has released the fourth cut-off list for admissions to BA and BCom programmes under the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) for 2024. Registration process for NCWEB for 2024 will begin from September 20 and continue till September 21, 2024.

Eligible students can check details of the cut-off percentage available on the official website of the DU. The cut off marks is available for the fourth admission list at which admissions to above courses will be offered by different centres of the Board.



The DU NCWEB cut-off list is released specifically for female students aspiring to get admission in the undergraduate programmes.

Steps to check DU NCWEB 4th Cut-Off List 2024

Step 1: Visit the official website: du.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Latest @ DU' section.

Step 3: Click on the link titled ‘Press Release - 4th Cut-Off List 2024 for NCWEB.'

Step 4: A new page will open. Select the BA (Prog) or BCom cut-off sheet as required.

Step 5: The list will display on the screen. Review the cut-off marks and check individual rankings.

Step 6: Download and save the list for future reference.

The highest cut-off for General category candidates in BCom courses has been set at 83 per cent for Hansraj College, and second highest is 81 per cent for Miranda House.

On the other hand, the lowest cut off is 48 for Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Bhagini Nivedita College, Aryabhatta college, College of vocational studies and Dr BR Ambedkar college.