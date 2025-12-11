DST Initiatives To Attract Young Talent And Boost India's Science Research Ecosystem

The Department of Science and Technology (DST) implements Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research (INSPIRE) Million Minds Augumenting National Aspiration and Knowledge (MANAK), Inspire Scholarship for Higher Education (SHE), and Vigyan Jyoti to attract meritorious youth to basic and natural sciences at the college and university levels and encourage research careers in fields such as engineering, medicine, agriculture and veterinary sciences. The overall aim is to strengthen the country's R&D base.

The INSPIRE-MANAK scheme seeks to attract young students aged 10-17 years, studying in classes 6 to 8, to science and research by promoting creative thinking and innovation. All recognised schools in India with classes 6 to 12 may nominate up to five students annually through the online E-MIAS portal. Nominations include student details, bank information, and a brief idea or synopsis. Selected students receive Rs 10,000 each via Direct Benefit Transfer to develop models or projects and participate in District, State, and National exhibitions. About one million ideas are received each year, from which roughly 50,000 students are chosen through a rigorous screening based on novelty and originality. State-level selectees also receive mentoring for prototype development and potential commercialization.

The INSPIRE-SHE program aims to increase the number of talented youth pursuing higher education in science by offering 12,000 annual scholarships worth Rs 0.80 lakh per year for students aged 17-22 in natural and basic sciences. Scholars must be within the top 1 per cent of their school boards and maintain at least 60 per cent annually to continue. They are encouraged to complete a 6-8-week summer research internship, evaluated by supervisors, with mentorship provided to about 4,000 scholars each year.

The Vigyan Jyoti program focuses on encouraging meritorious girls from classes 9 to 12, particularly from underrepresented regions, to pursue STEM careers. Through counselling, role model interactions, visits to knowledge institutions, tinkering activities, academic support, and mentorship, the program enhances interest, conceptual understanding, leadership skills, and aspirations for higher education and research in STEM, thereby increasing female participation in these fields.