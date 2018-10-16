DST, India Announces Indo Swedish Joint Network Grant For Research In Medicine, Natural And Engineering Sciences

DST, India Announces Indo Swedish Joint Network Grant For Research

Department of Science and Technology, (DST) has announced Indo Swedish joint network grant to support new or existing Indo-Swedish collaborative groups that in the longer perspective may develop into long-term collaborations. The collaborations shall be based on the principle of mutual benefit, equality and commonly set objectives.

The Indo-Swedish Joint Research Programme was initiated by the Indian and Swedish governments in order to support research of the highest scientific quality in the areas of medicine and health and the natural and engineering sciences.

Who can apply?

Any individual researcher active in Sweden in collaboration with any individual researcher active in India.

The application may include other participating researchers, who hold a doctoral degree or equivalent, and who will play a key role in the proposed collaboration and in the implementation of the research activities.

What will be the grant period?

The grant period will be maximum 3 years from the Swedish side (including 1 year to dispose the funding) and 3 years from Indian side.

What is the grant amount?

The grant amount will be 700,000 SEK for the Swedish researcher and 60,00,000 INR for the Indian researcher.

The detailed information is available on the official DST website. Candidates interested in the grant can also follow the link provided in the tweet below:

Click here for more Education News