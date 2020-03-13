Dibrugarh University Releases Undergraduate Odd Semester Exam Results

Dibrugarh University has released UG odd semester exams held in November-December 2019

Dibrugarh University has released results for Odd semester examinations held in November and December in 2019. The results are available for BA, B.Sc., and B.Com. courses offered by colleges affiliated with the University. The University has released college-wise result. The University is expected to release the list of the best graduates, and merit list for each stream soon.

Students who appeared in the Dibrugarh University Odd Semester examination for BA, B.Com., or B.Sc. will be able to check their qualifying status (pass or fail) from the following website:

www.dibru.net

For marks details, students should visit any of the following websites:

www.exametc.com

www.indiaresults.com

Dibrugarh University Result: How To Check?

Step one: Go to Dibrugarh University's official website: dibru.ac.in

Step two: You will find result website links on the homepage.

Step three: Click on the result link for your respective course and semester.

Step four: A pdf will open. Save it and check for your roll number under the concerned college name. Or in case of mark details, submit the required details to get your score card.

Dibrugarh University UG Odd Semester Result: Check Here

In case of any discrepancy, students should notify the Deputy Controller of Examinations (A) within one month of the date of the declaration of result.

Students who wish to apply for re-scrutiny of scripts will have to submit their applications through the Principal of respective colleges so as to reach the Controller of Examination within 10 days from the date of declaration of results.

