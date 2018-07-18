Dibrugarh University Releases Result For Even Semester Exams Held In May 2018 @ Dibruonline.in

Dibrugarh University Releases Result For Even Semester Exams

Dibrugarh University has released the result for even semesters for BA, B.Sc., and B.Com. courses. The result is available for all even semesters that is for 2nd, 4th, and 6th semester. The result has been released for both old and new courses. The result is available in pdf format and students can download the same from the website and check for their roll numbers.

Dibrugarh University UG Result 2018: How to check?

Step one: Go to official website for Dibrugarh University: www.dibru.ac.in.

Step two: Click on the results tab.

Step three: Click on the result link for your respective course and semester.

Step four: A pdf will open. Save it and check for your roll number under the concerned college name.

The pdf has roll numbers of only those candidates who have passed in the exam.

For marks list, students should visit any of the following websites:

www.indiaresults.com

www.exametc.com

www.dibruonline.in:8080/examResult

Apart form the qualifying status and marks of the students, the university has also released the best graduates, and merit list for each stream. Students can check the same under the results tab on the University's official website.

