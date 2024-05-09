Advertisement
Story ProgressBack

Kerala +2 Result 2024: Class 12 Scorecards To Be Out At 3pm

Kerala Plus 2 Result 2024: Students will need login credentials such as their roll number and date of birth to access their results.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Link Copied
Kerala +2 Result 2024: Class 12 Scorecards To Be Out At 3pm
Kerala Plus 2 Result 2024: The Class 12 board exams were held from March 1 to March 26.

DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Result 2024: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, will declare the results for the Kerala Plus Two examination 2024 at 3pm.  Examinees can check and download their results and mark sheets by visiting the official website - keralaresults.nic.in. Students will need login credentials such as their roll number and date of birth to access their results. Last year, the results were released on May 25. 

In 2023, approximately 4 lakh students took the Kerala Plus Two exams. A total of 88.37 per cent of students cleared the exam. In the state, 78 schools witnessed a pass rate of 100 per cent. 

Advertisement

The Science stream recorded the highest passing rate of 87.31%, Commerce at 82.75%, and Humanities at 71.93%. 

This year, the Class 12 board practical evaluations were conducted from January 22, and the model exam took place between February 15 and February 21. 

Kerala Plus 2 Result 2024: Websites To Check 

Students will be able to access the results from the official website - prd.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults. nic.in, result.kerala.gov.in, examresults.kerala.gov.in, and results.kite.kerala.gov.in. 

The Class 12 board exams were held from March 1 to March 26. The exams took place from 9.30am to 12.15 pm for subjects without practicals, while practical exam papers were conducted between 9.30am and 11.45am. Biology and Music exams were held from 9.30am to 11.55am and 9.30am to 11.15am, respectively.

Kerala Plus 2 Result 2024: Steps to check score online 

  • Visit the official website of DHSE Kerala - keralaresults.nic.in 
  • Select the link titled 'DHSE class 12 result' on the homage 
  • Input required credentials such as roll number, registration number, date of birth (DOB), and verification code to log in. 
  • Upon submitting the details, the result will appear on the screen
    • Show full article
    Comments

    Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

    Follow us:
    Kerala Plus 2 Result 2024, Kerala Class 12 Result 2024, Kerala Class 12 Board Results
    Switch To Dark/Light Mode
    Our Offerings: NDTV
    • मध्य प्रदेश
    • राजस्थान
    • इंडिया
    • मराठी
    • 24X7
    Choose Your Destination
    Previous Article
    GSEB Gujarat Board HSC Result 2024: 82.45% Students Pass In Science Stream
    Kerala +2 Result 2024: Class 12 Scorecards To Be Out At 3pm
    NIFT Entrance Exam 2024 Result For Admission To Master's Programme Out
    Next Article
    NIFT Entrance Exam 2024 Result For Admission To Master's Programme Out