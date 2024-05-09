Kerala +2 Result 2024: Class 12 Scorecards To Be Out At 3pm

DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Result 2024: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, will declare the results for the Kerala Plus Two examination 2024 at 3pm. Examinees can check and download their results and mark sheets by visiting the official website - keralaresults.nic.in. Students will need login credentials such as their roll number and date of birth to access their results. Last year, the results were released on May 25.

In 2023, approximately 4 lakh students took the Kerala Plus Two exams. A total of 88.37 per cent of students cleared the exam. In the state, 78 schools witnessed a pass rate of 100 per cent.

The Science stream recorded the highest passing rate of 87.31%, Commerce at 82.75%, and Humanities at 71.93%.

This year, the Class 12 board practical evaluations were conducted from January 22, and the model exam took place between February 15 and February 21.

Kerala Plus 2 Result 2024: Websites To Check

Students will be able to access the results from the official website - prd.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults. nic.in, result.kerala.gov.in, examresults.kerala.gov.in, and results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

The Class 12 board exams were held from March 1 to March 26. The exams took place from 9.30am to 12.15 pm for subjects without practicals, while practical exam papers were conducted between 9.30am and 11.45am. Biology and Music exams were held from 9.30am to 11.55am and 9.30am to 11.15am, respectively.

Kerala Plus 2 Result 2024: Steps to check score online

Visit the official website of DHSE Kerala - keralaresults.nic.in

Select the link titled 'DHSE class 12 result' on the homage

Input required credentials such as roll number, registration number, date of birth (DOB), and verification code to log in.

Upon submitting the details, the result will appear on the screen