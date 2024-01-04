Delhi University Offers Financial Support To Students, Check Eligibility

New Delhi:
The Delhi University Dean Students' Welfare office has introduced the 2023-24 Financial Support Scheme (FSS) for students with an annual family income below Rs 8 lakh. Eligible applicants, meeting specified criteria, can apply until 5 pm on January 10. The scheme offers full-time undergraduate/postgraduate students fee waivers based on income brackets: up to 100 percent for those with a family income up to Rs 4 lakh and up to 50 percent for those with a family income between Rs 4 and 8 lakh. The waiver covers all fees except examination and hostel fees.
Required documentation includes Economically Backward Class/Other Backward Class-Non-Creamy Layer certificates, income tax returns, PAN cards, an undertaking, bonafide certificate, mark sheet, fee receipt, and bank passbook.
Certain programs like BTech (Computer Science & Engineering, Electronics & Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering) and five-year integrated law programs (BA LLB/BBA LLB) are ineligible due to existing fee waivers during admission.
Documents required along with the application form:
Self-attested copy of EWS/OBC-NCL certificate or Annual family income certificate issued by a competent authority after March 31, 2023. Income certificates issued by a notary will not be accepted.
Self-attested copies of the latest Income Tax Returns (2022-23) of the following family members:
- Father
- Mother
- Sister(s) (Unmarried)
- Brother(s) (Unmarried and below 25 years of age)
- Self-attested copy of PAN card(s) of all the above.
- Undertaking duly signed by the applicant.
- Signed copy of bonafide certificate duly signed by the head/director of the centre/department/institute as per the format given on the official website.
- Self-attested copy of the mark sheet of the last exam passed.
- Self-attested copy of the latest fee receipt.
- Self-attested copy of the bank passbook showing the student's name, account number, and IFSC code or a cancelled cheque.
- Students with essential repeats (ER) in any previous examinations are not eligible to apply.