Delhi University Offers Financial Support To Students, Check Eligibility

Delhi University Financial Support Scheme: The waiver covers all fees except examination and hostel fees.

The Delhi University Dean Students' Welfare office has introduced the 2023-24 Financial Support Scheme (FSS) for students with an annual family income below Rs 8 lakh. Eligible applicants, meeting specified criteria, can apply until 5 pm on January 10. The scheme offers full-time undergraduate/postgraduate students fee waivers based on income brackets: up to 100 percent for those with a family income up to Rs 4 lakh and up to 50 percent for those with a family income between Rs 4 and 8 lakh. The waiver covers all fees except examination and hostel fees.

Required documentation includes Economically Backward Class/Other Backward Class-Non-Creamy Layer certificates, income tax returns, PAN cards, an undertaking, bonafide certificate, mark sheet, fee receipt, and bank passbook.



Read Also |Scholarships, Laptops Offered By Delhi University For New BTech Course

Certain programs like BTech (Computer Science & Engineering, Electronics & Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering) and five-year integrated law programs (BA LLB/BBA LLB) are ineligible due to existing fee waivers during admission.

Dean Students' Welfare Office Announces FINANCIAL SUPPORT SCHEME (FSS) 2023-24



Please click here for FAQs - https://t.co/holbw1jnRqpic.twitter.com/wL8MKYH8gf — University of Delhi (@UnivofDelhi) January 3, 2024

Documents required along with the application form:

Self-attested copy of EWS/OBC-NCL certificate or Annual family income certificate issued by a competent authority after March 31, 2023. Income certificates issued by a notary will not be accepted.

Self-attested copies of the latest Income Tax Returns (2022-23) of the following family members: