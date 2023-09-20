Delhi University Now Offering 3 New Post-Graduate Courses, Including Hindu Studies

There are 60 seats available for the MA in Hindu Studies programme.

The Delhi University (DU) began the admission process for three new courses - MA in Hindu Studies, Chinese Studies, and PG Diploma in Cyber Security & Law - on Tuesday. The registration process for the courses will close on September 30. According to a DU information bulletin, the courses aim to combine traditional knowledge related to Hindu philosophy with contemporary subjects, including computer science, informatics, commerce, and political science, as well as make students proficient in Chinese along with making them aware of the latest techniques in the cyber world. The bulletin states that the programmes would emphasise both modern job aspirations and a thorough comprehension of the Hindu ethos.

MA in Hindu Studies

There are 60 seats available for the postgraduate programme, which will be divided as follows:

Unreserved category: 24 seats

SC (Scheduled Caste): 9 seats

ST (Scheduled Tribe): 5 seats

OBC (Other Backward Classes): 16 seats

EWS (Economically Weaker Sections): 6 seats

Admission fee:

For UR/OBC-NCL/EWS/SC/ST candidates, the fee is Rs 8,960.

For Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), the fee is Rs 2,240.

Anyone with a bachelor's degree in any field can apply for the programme.

MA in Chinese Studies:

Admission to the MA in Chinese Studies program at the university has also commenced. The eligibility criteria for admission to this program are as follows:

A Bachelor's degree from any recognised university in India or a foreign university with at least 50 per cent marks, along with a one-year (full-time) postgraduate Intensive Advanced Diploma Course in Chinese conducted by the University of Delhi or a UGC-recognised university.

OR

A Bachelor's degree in Chinese from any recognised university in India or a foreign university with a minimum of 15 years of education, along with a minimum of 50 per cent marks in the aggregate or an equivalence course in Chinese.

There is a total of 49 seats available for the programme and their category-wise allocation is as follows:

General category: 19 seats

SC (Scheduled Caste): 7 seats

ST (Scheduled Tribe): 4 seats

OBC (Other Backward Classes): 13 seats

EWS (Economically Weaker Sections): 6 seats

PG Diploma in Cyber Security & Law

The admission will be based on the percentage of the marks obtained in the qualifying degree examination. Graduates with Computer Science/Information Technology/Computer Applications/Software Development/ Computer Engineering or equivalent will be eligible to apply for the course.

There is a total of 64 seats available, allocated as follows:

General category: 25

SC (Scheduled Caste): 10

OBC (Other Backward Classes): 5

EWS (Economically Weaker Sections): 17

EWS (Economically Weaker Sections): 7