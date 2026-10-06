Delhi University Launches AI Film Making Certificate Course, Check Duration And Skills

The University of Delhi has introduced a new Certificate Course in AI Film Making through its Campus of Open Learning (COL). The three-month course is for people who want to learn how artificial intelligence can be used to make films, from developing a story to creating visuals, editing videos and adding audio.

According to the university's official course page, classes will be held offline. The course has 30 seats and costs Rs 15,000. Registration started on October 5, 2026, and will close on October 31, 2026. The university has not yet announced the date on which classes will begin.

What Will Students Learn?

The course will cover the different stages of making a film with the help of AI tools. Students will learn how to develop ideas, write stories, prepare storyboards and create visuals for their films.

The curriculum will also include prompt writing, AI-generated images, video editing, audio production and background music. Students will get opportunities to practise these skills through activities and projects.

The course may be useful for those interested in filmmaking, advertising, digital media and creating content for social media.

Who Can Apply?

Anyone who has passed Class 10 from a recognised board can apply for the course, including Delhi University students. Applicants should also have basic computer knowledge.

The university says that experience in making social media content, editing photos or videos, or creating videos using a phone or computer would be helpful. However, these skills are not listed as mandatory eligibility requirements.

Admission will be based on a first-come, first-served basis, subject to seat availability. The university has also clarified that completing the course does not guarantee a job or placement.

Direct Link To Apply Here

How To Apply For DU's AI Film Making Course?

Interested candidates can register through the DU Campus of Open Learning's official skill course portal at oldcdu.ac.in.

Here is how to apply:

Visit the official website .

. Look for the Certificate Course in AI Film Making.

Click on "Apply/Register Now".

Enter your email address and password.

Sign in and complete the registration process.

Pay the course fee and submit the required documents.

The registration window will remain open until October 31, 2026. The university is yet to announce the date for the start of classes.