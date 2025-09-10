Delhi University Invites Applications For Financial Support Scheme 2025-26

The University of Delhi (DU) has announced the launch of its Financial Support Scheme (FSS) for the academic year 2025-26, aimed at providing fee waivers to students from economically weaker backgrounds. The initiative, introduced in 2022, is designed to help undergraduate and postgraduate students pursue higher education without financial hardship.

The application window for the scheme opened today, September 10, and interested students can apply through the official websites - du.ac.in and dsw.du.ac.in. The scheme is being implemented under the Office of the Dean Students' Welfare (DSW).

Eligibility And Fee Waiver

The scheme is open for meriotorios regular students enrolled in any UG/PG programme in a department, institute, or centre of DU, as well as those studying in its constituent colleges, BTech programmes (including CIC), five-year integrated law programmes, SOL, and NCWEB.

The fee waiver will be provided based on annual family income:

Income up to Rs 4,00,000 - Up to 100% fee waiver (subject to a maximum of Rs 15,000).

Income between Rs 4,00,001 and Rs 8,00,000 - Up to 50 per cent fee waiver (subject to a maximum of Rs 10,000).

Required Documents

Applicants must submit the following documents along with the online application: