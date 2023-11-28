Delhi Schools To Have Minimum 220 Working Days In Academic Year

Delhi Schools Working Days: The circular was issued on Monday.

Government schools in Delhi have been directed by the Directorate of Education (DoE) to adhere to a minimum of 220 working days in an academic year, as stated in a circular issued on Monday.

"As per section 19 of the RTE Act-2009 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023, it is mandatory for all schools under the Directorate of Education to observe a minimum of 220 working days in an academic year, taking into consideration the notified lists of gazetted/restricted/local holidays for the calendar year (January to December)," the circular stated.

Prior to the start of the academic year and preceding the holiday period, the heads of government schools are required to ensure the completion of 220 working days, according to the directive.

"The deputy district education (DDE) officers are also advised to ensure strict compliance with the same before sanctioning restricted/local holidays to any school under their jurisdiction. Additionally, unaided recognised schools must obtain approval for holidays from their respective management," the DoE said.