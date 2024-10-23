Delhi Schools To Have 10 'Bagless Days', Check Guidelines Issued By Government

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has issued guidelines for the implementation of 10 bagless days in Delhi schools with an aim to make learning more joyful, stress-free and experiential for students. The guidelines have been issued for students of classes six to eight across government and private schools in the national capital.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) formulated the guidelines as per the recommendation of National Education Policy 2020.

A circular issued by the DoE reads, "Under these guidelines, students may visit historical monuments, cultural sites, craft canters, places of tourist interest and many more. They can meet artists and craftsmen, to broaden their understanding of different concepts and traditions, and help them appreciate the importance of preserving heritage."

"Activities may be carefully chosen so that the resources available at school's disposal are optimally utilised. Bagless activities conducted during execution of Happiness Curriculum or excursion visits etc may be included in bagless days," it added.

As per a previous notification issued by the Education Ministry, the bagless days would allow every student to take a fun course during classes 6-8. These courses would give a survey and hands-on experience of a sampling of important vocational craft such as carpentry, electric work, metal work, gardening, pottery making, etc, as decided by states and local communities and as mapped by local skilling needs.

The ministry said all students would participate in the 10-day bagless period sometime during classes 6-8 during which they would intern with local vocational experts such as carpenters, gardeners, potters, etc.

(With inputs from PTI)