Delhi Schools Ordered To Follow Strict Admission Process To Curb Illegal Migrant Enrollment

In a bid to prevent the illegal enrollment of Bangladeshi migrants in Delhi's schools, the Directorate of Education (DoE) has issued a circular directing heads of all schools to follow stricter admission process for migrant children. The directive, which was issued on December 22, 2024, requires all heads of government, government-aided, and unaided recognised private Schools under DoE to ensure that a thorough and careful verification process is followed when admitting migrant children.

The order stresses that schools must ensure that all necessary documentation is submitted and properly verified during the admission process. In cases where any doubt arises regarding the authenticity of the documents, the matter must be referred to local police and revenue authorities for further investigation.

"Every year, several lakh students apply for admission to Government Schools. To enhance convenience for students and their parents/guardians and to promote transparency, the Directorate of Education (DoE) continuously works towards streamlining the admission process, making it more accessible and user-friendly. However, schools must ensure strict admission procedures, verification of students' documentation to prevent illegal Bangladeshi migrants' enrollment, implementation of greater scrutiny to detect and prevent unauthorized admissions of illegal Bangladeshi migrants in particular," the circular reads.

Ensuring Transparency and Accountability

The DoE's order emphasizes that while the Directorate continuously works to streamline the admission process to enhance convenience and transparency for students and their guardians, schools must adopt stringent verification measures to prevent unauthorised admissions. The move aims to tackle the issue of illegal Bangladeshi migrants enrolling in government schools.

District and Zone-level Directorate of Education officials (DDEs) have been instructed to submit weekly reports of such cases to the School Branch at DoE headquarters. This new initiative, which has been issued with prior approval from the competent authority, will help monitor the situation and maintain greater scrutiny in the admission process.

The decision comes as part of ongoing efforts to promote transparency in school admissions, with a focus on ensuring that only eligible students are enrolled.