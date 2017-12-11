Manish Sisodia Bags 'Finest Education Minister Award'

Mr. Sisodia said he was honoured to receive the award from Mukherjee on the latter's birthday.
"I wish many, many happy returns of the day to him," Mr. Sisodia tweeted.
Honored to receive the special award 'Finest Education Minister'- Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 11, 2017
from @CitiznMukherjee (Hon'ble Ex-President Of India) on the special occasion of his 83rd birthday.
I wish many many happy returns of the day to him! pic.twitter.com/lFZ1xNqEwp
Upon receiving the award, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and several others congratulated Mr Sisodia for his achievement.
"Congratulations Manish. Very well deserved award and received from the most appropriate person," tweeted Mr Kejriwal.
Congratulations Manish. V well deserved award and recd from the most appropriate person https://t.co/QKJchb74Lt- Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 11, 2017
"A very well deserved award to @msisodia for the pioneering work in the field of education. We all are so proud of you Manish Bhai. The silent revolution unleashed by you will give millions of students the conviction to rewrite history of India," tweeted AAP leader Ashutosh.
A very well deserved award to @msisodia for the pioneering work in the field of education. We all are so proud of you Manish Bhai. The silent revolution unleashed by you will give millions of students the conviction to rewrite history of India.- ashutosh (@ashutosh83B) December 11, 2017
"Pleasure in job puts perfection in work. This award is a testimony to @msisodia 's dedication to the cause of quality education for all. Kudos to him for making it possible," tweeted another AAP leader Raghav Chadha.
Pleasure in job puts perfection in work. This award is a testimony to @msisodia 's dedication to the cause of quality education for all. Kudos to him for making it possible. https://t.co/mS4MPRNWj3- Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) December 11, 2017
(With Inputs from IANS)
Read also:
Delhi Budget 2017: Kailash Satyarthi Praises Government For Prioritising Education
Delhi Government To Launch Parents Workshop In 50 Government Schools
Manish Sisodia Urges LG to Give Assent To Bill To Regularise Guest Teachers
Delhi Government's Higher Education Loan Scheme Approved; 10 Points
In Arvind Kejriwal's First Presser in 4 Months, A Big Warning To Private Schools
Click here for more Education News