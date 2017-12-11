Manish Sisodia Bags 'Finest Education Minister Award'

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia was awarded the 'Finest Education Minister' award on Monday by former President Pranab Mukherjee.

December 11, 2017
New Delhi:  Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia was awarded the 'Finest Education Minister' award here on Monday by former President Pranab Mukherjee. Mr Sisodia, who also holds the Deputy Chief Minister portfolio, was presented the award at a national convention on education, The Fifth Estate, organised by an educational think tank. 

Mr. Sisodia said he was honoured to receive the award from Mukherjee on the latter's birthday. 

"I wish many, many happy returns of the day to him," Mr. Sisodia tweeted.
 
Upon receiving the award, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and several others congratulated Mr Sisodia for his achievement.

"Congratulations Manish. Very well deserved award and received from the most appropriate person," tweeted Mr Kejriwal.
 
"A very well deserved award to @msisodia for the pioneering work in the field of education. We all are so proud of you Manish Bhai. The silent revolution unleashed by you will give millions of students the conviction to rewrite history of India," tweeted AAP leader Ashutosh.
 
"Pleasure in job puts perfection in work. This award is a testimony to @msisodia 's dedication to the cause of quality education for all. Kudos to him for making it possible," tweeted another AAP leader Raghav Chadha.
 
(With Inputs from IANS)

