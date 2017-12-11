Manish Sisodia Bags 'Finest Education Minister Award'

Honored to receive the special award 'Finest Education Minister'

from @CitiznMukherjee (Hon'ble Ex-President Of India) on the special occasion of his 83rd birthday.



- Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 11, 2017

Congratulations Manish. V well deserved award and recd from the most appropriate person - Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 11, 2017

A very well deserved award to @msisodia for the pioneering work in the field of education. We all are so proud of you Manish Bhai. The silent revolution unleashed by you will give millions of students the conviction to rewrite history of India. - ashutosh (@ashutosh83B) December 11, 2017

Pleasure in job puts perfection in work. This award is a testimony to @msisodia 's dedication to the cause of quality education for all. Kudos to him for making it possible. - Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) December 11, 2017