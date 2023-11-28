Delhi Judicial Service Exam 2023: Registration Deadline Extended To November 29

Delhi Judicial Service Exam 2023: Interested and eligible candidates can apply at delhihighcourt.nic.in.

The registration deadline for the Delhi Judicial Service Examination 2023 has been extended to November 29, 2023. Those who are interested and eligible can apply by visiting the official website of the Delhi High Court at delhihighcourt.nic.in. Previously, the last date for submitting applications was November 22. The preliminary examination is scheduled to be held on December 17, 2023. The examination will consist of objective-type questions, with each incorrect answer incurring a 25 per cent negative marking. Qualified candidates will be allowed to appear for the Main examination.

"In continuation of this Court's Notices dated 06.11.2023 & 17.11.2023, it is hereby notified that the last date and time for Registration and filling the Online Application Form of Delhi Judicial Service Examination - 2023 and/or making payment through Debit Card/Internet Banking is extended till 29.11.2023 (1730 hours)," the official notice reads.

Delhi Judicial Service Exam 2023: Application fee

The examination fee is Rs 1,500 for general category candidates and Rs 400 for reserved category candidates (Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Person with Disabilities with identified disabilities of 40% or more).

Delhi Judicial Service Exam 2023: Steps to apply

Go to the official Delhi High Court website at delhihighcourt.nic.in.

Navigate to the public notices section on the right side of the page.

Locate and click on the corrigendum notice.

Access the PDF file that opens, containing the link to apply for the Delhi Judicial Service Exam 2023.

Click on the provided link and input the necessary information.

Complete the application form and make the required payment for the application fees.

Submit the application and download the confirmation page.

Retain a physical copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

For additional details, candidates can visit the Delhi High Court's official website.