CUET UG Result 2026: Steps To Download Scorecard After Release

The CUET UG 2026 results are expected to be announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in the fourt week of June on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their scorecard by logging in with their application number and date of birth.

After the results are declared, participating universities will release their individual merit lists based on CUET scores for admission to undergraduate courses.

The CUET UG 2026 exam was conducted in multiple phases, including offline sessions on June 6 and 7, 2026, as well as earlier phases held between May 11 and May 31, 2026. Recently, the final answer key has also been made available on the official NTA website, allowing students to cross-check their responses. The results are also expected to announce in two to three days.

To check the CUET UG 2026 result, candidates need to visit cuet.nta.nic.in and click on the result link on the homepage. After entering their login details, the scorecard will appear on the screen, which can then be downloaded and printed for future admission and counselling use.

Students can also use the final answer key to estimate their scores. As per the marking scheme, each correct answer carries one mark, while 0.25 marks are deducted for every incorrect response, and unanswered questions are not awarded any marks.