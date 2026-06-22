Advertisement

CUET UG Result 2026: Steps To Download Scorecard After Release

The CUET UG 2026 results will be announced by NTA in the fourth week of June on cuet.nta.nic.in for candidates to check their scorecards.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
CUET UG Result 2026: Steps To Download Scorecard After Release
NTA To Release CUET UG 2026 Scorecards On Official Website
  • CUET UG 2026 results expected in the fourth week of June on cuet.nta.nic.in
  • Candidates can check scores using application number and date of birth
  • Exam conducted in phases from May 11 to June 7, 2026, including offline sessions
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

The CUET UG 2026 results are expected to be announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in the fourt week of June on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their scorecard by logging in with their application number and date of birth.

After the results are declared, participating universities will release their individual merit lists based on CUET scores for admission to undergraduate courses.

The CUET UG 2026 exam was conducted in multiple phases, including offline sessions on June 6 and 7, 2026, as well as earlier phases held between May 11 and May 31, 2026. Recently, the final answer key has also been made available on the official NTA website, allowing students to cross-check their responses. The results are also expected to announce in two to three days.

To check the CUET UG 2026 result, candidates need to visit cuet.nta.nic.in and click on the result link on the homepage. After entering their login details, the scorecard will appear on the screen, which can then be downloaded and printed for future admission and counselling use.

Students can also use the final answer key to estimate their scores. As per the marking scheme, each correct answer carries one mark, while 0.25 marks are deducted for every incorrect response, and unanswered questions are not awarded any marks.

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
CUET UG Result 2026 Live, CUET UG Result 2026 Out, CUET UG Result Out
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com