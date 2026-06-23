CUET UG Result 2026: NTA Likely To Release Scorecard Today, Here's Direct Link To Download

CUET UG Result 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026 result today. Once announced, candidates will be able to check their scores on the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. A total of 15,68,867 candidates registered for the examination, which was conducted from May 11 to May 31 and June 6 to 7 across 321 examination cities, including 15 international cities.

To check and download the CUET UG 2026 scorecard, candidates will have to log in using their application number and date of birth.

CUET UG Result 2026 LIVE

Steps To Check CUET UG Result 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to download their scorecards:

Visit the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in

Click on the 'CUET UG 2026 Result' link on the homepage

Enter the required login credentials

Click on Submit

The CUET UG 2026 scorecard will appear on the screen

Download and save it for future reference

CUET UG 2026 Scorecard Direct Link

The direct link to download the CUET UG 2026 scorecard will be activated on the official website once the result is announced.

Final Answer Key Released Ahead Of Result

The NTA released the CUET UG 2026 final answer key on June 21 in PDF format on the official website. The provisional answer key had been issued earlier on June 9.

NTA On Conduct Of The Examination

The NTA said the examination was conducted with seamless coordination among multiple stakeholders, including examination functionaries, participating institutions, state administrations, law enforcement agencies and technology partners. It added that comprehensive measures were implemented at every stage to ensure a fair, transparent, secure and efficient testing environment for candidates across the country and at overseas examination centres.

CUET UG 2026 In Numbers

The CUET (UG) is among the largest computer-based entrance examinations conducted globally.

For CUET UG 2026, candidates were offered a total of 37 subjects, including:

13 languages

23 domain-specific subjects

1 General Aptitude Test (GAT)

In line with the examination framework, candidates were allowed to choose up to five subjects, including languages and the General Aptitude Test, depending on the eligibility criteria of their preferred universities and programmes.

Admission To Undergraduate Programmes

The examination is held for admission to undergraduate programmes offered by participating universities across India, including central, state, deemed-to-be and private universities.

The NTA also said question papers were administered in 13 languages to improve accessibility for candidates from diverse linguistic backgrounds. CUET UG plays a key role in streamlining the higher education admission process and providing students across the country with a common platform for undergraduate admissions.