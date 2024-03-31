CUET UG 2024 Registration Deadline Extended To April 5, Check Details

CUET UG 2024 result will be declared on June 30.

The registration deadline for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Undergraduate (UG) 2024 has been extended once again. The application window will now remain open until April 5. Those who have not yet registered for the entrance test can submit their applications on the official website.

The test will be conducted in hybrid mode from May 15 to May 31 at several exam centres nationwide.

Previously, the deadline for application submission was extended to March 31 from the initial last date of March 26. However, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar decided to further extend the registration period following appeals from applicants and other interested parties.

CUET UG 2024 Application Fee:

General category students are required to pay Rs 400 per subject or Rs 1,000 for up to three subjects.

OBC-NCL/EWS students are obligated to pay Rs 375 per subject or Rs 900 for up to three subjects.

Candidates from SC/ST/PwBD/third gender categories need to pay Rs 350 per subject or Rs 800 for up to three subjects.

The exam will be conducted in 13 languages: English, Bengali, Hindi, Gujarati, Malayalam, Punjabi, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Assamese, Kannada, Odia, and Urdu.

The CUET UG 2024 result will be declared on June 30. To access the result, candidates will need their registration number and date of birth.