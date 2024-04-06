CUET UG 2024 Application Correction Window Opens Today, Check Steps To Edit

CUET UG 2024 will be conducted in hybrid mode from May 15 to 31.

The application form correction window for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) is scheduled to open today. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now edit or modify their applications on the official website.

Students can make modifications to their application forms until April 7 using their login credentials.

It is crucial to verify the form before submission as there will be no further opportunities for corrections after the window closes. Therefore, candidates must ensure the accuracy of the information on their certificates and grade reports before making any changes to the application form.

CUET UG 2024: Steps To Modify Application Form

Visit the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Click on the 'Sign In' option.

Input your application ID, date of birth, or password.

Click the "Login" button.

Proceed to the CUET correction window 2024 link.

A new window containing the application form will open.

Rectify any mistakes in the appropriate sections before submission.

Save the changes and print out the revised form.

Retain a physical copy of the updated application form.

The examination will be conducted in hybrid mode from May 15 to 31 in two or three shifts per day, with results declared on June 30.

Introduced in 2022, the CUET (UG) offers a unified opportunity for students aspiring to secure admission in any of the central universities or other participating institutions, including state universities, deemed universities, and private universities nationwide.