CUET PG 2025 Application Window Closes Tonight At 11.50pm, Check Details

CUET PG 2025 Registration: The application process for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET-PG) 2025 will close tonight at 11.50pm. Candidates seeking admission to postgraduate programmes in central universities, other top government institutions, and BEd courses at prestigious institutions like Delhi University must submit their applications on the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG, before the deadline. The registration, which began on January 2, was initially set to close on February 1, but was extended until February 8, 2025. The fee can be paid by February until 11.50pm.

The city intimation slips will be released in the first week of March while admit card will be issued 3-4 days before the exam.

CUET (PG) 2025: Exam Structure And Details



Exam Mode: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Exam Dates: March 13 to March 31, 2025

Exam Duration: 90 minutes

Medium of Paper: English and Hindi (except for language-based, M.Tech/Higher Sciences, and Acharya papers)

Marking Scheme

Each question carries 4 marks

1 mark will deducted for each incorrect answer

No marks for unattempted questions

Total Questions: 75 per paper

Candidates can apply for up to four test papers by paying additional fees. Those opting for test centres outside India will have to pay Rs 6,000 for up to two test papers, with additional charges for more papers.

Important Instructions



Candidates must check NTA's official websites (nta.ac.in and exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG) for updates.

For queries, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-4075-9000 or email helpdesk-cuetpg@nta.ac.in.

About CUET (PG) 2025

CUET (PG) is conducted for admissions to postgraduate programmes in central and participating universities for the 2025-26 academic session. The exam aims to provide a common platform for students, including those from remote and rural areas, ensuring equal opportunities for admission.

Candidates who have not yet applied must complete their registration by tonight to avoid missing out.