CUET PG 2024: How Will Admissions Be Given Through CUET PG

CUET PG 2024

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG) 2024 will be held in online mode from March 11 to 28 across the country and in 24 cities abroad. The exam is conducted for offering admission into various postgraduate programmes in central, state and private universities.

Scheme of the exam

The paper will be MCQ type with a total of 75 questions. The duration of the exam would be 105 minutes.

Candidates can choose a maximum of four question paper codes. Students will have the option to choose a General paper as a subject as there would be no general test with each paper as previous years. The comprehension part of these two General papers would be in English or Hindi as chosen by the candidate during registration.

Medium of paper

The medium of question paper for CUET (PG) 2024 will be English and Hindi (Bilingual) except for languages, MTech Higher Sciences and Acharya papers. The CUET-PG for Humanities, Sciences and common papers would be conducted in bilingual languages. The MTech/Higher Sciences would be held in English only. The paper for languages will be conducted in the respective language except for Linguistic which would be conducted in English. Acharya Papers would be held in Sanskrit language except Hindu Studies, Indian Knowledge System and Baudha Darshan.

Marking scheme

Four marks will be awarded for each correct answer and one mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. No marks will be deducted for any un-attempted question.

How will the admissions be given

Admissions will be handled at the level of each of the participating universities for their respective programs. After the declaration of the CUET-PG results, the respective universities will declare the counselling/admission schedule and merit list based on CUET-PG 2024 score and any other criteria of participating universities. Universities may also conduct admission counselling with additional fees.