CTET 2025 Registration Ends Tomorrow, Secure Your Spot For February 2026 Exam

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the registration process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) tomorrow (December 18). Candidates can visit the official website ctet.nic.in to apply.

The CTET exam will be held on February 8, 2026. Candidates who make any errors while filling out the application form will be given the opportunity to correct them. The correction facility will be available from December 23 to December 26.

Eligibility to appear for the CTET depends on the paper for which the candidate is applying.

For Paper 1, which is for candidates wishing to teach classes 1 to 5, a minimum of 50% marks in Class 12 are required. Candidates must also possess a two-year Diploma in Elementary Education, a four-year B.El.Ed., or a two-year Diploma in Special Education.

For Paper 2, which is for classes 6 to 8, there are several eligibility criteria. These include graduation with a Diploma in Elementary Education, or graduation with at least 50 percent marks and a B.Ed. (or equivalent). Candidates with Class 12 with 50 percent marks and a four-year B.El.Ed., B.A./B.Sc.Ed., or B.Ed./B.Sc.Ed. (or equivalent equivalent) can also apply. Graduation with 50 percent marks and a B.Ed. in Special Education are also accepted.

Application Process for CTET 2025

1. To appear for CTET 2025, candidates must visit the official website, ctet.nic.in.

2. Click on the "Apply Online" option for the February 2026 exam on the homepage.

3. After this, you will need to register by filling in information such as name, date of birth, and contact details.

4. The next step involves uploading the required documents, entering educational information, selecting the category, choosing either Paper 1 or Paper 2, and submitting the application fee.

5. It is important to carefully check all details before final submission of the form.

6. After completing the process, download the confirmation page and save a printout.