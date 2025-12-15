CSIR UGC NET December 2025 Admit Cards Are Out, Download Yours Today

The National Testing Agency has released the admit card for the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC NET) 2025. Candidates can visit the official website to download the admit card.

The Computer Based Test (CBT) mode exam for all five subjects, Life Sciences, Earth Atmosphere, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Mathematics Sciences and Physical Sciences will be held in two shifts, 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm on December 18.

The candidates are advised to note the following:

The Admit Card is issued provisionally to the candidates, subject to the fulfillment of the eligibility conditions.

Admit cards will not be sent by post.

The candidate must not mutilate the Admit Card or change any entry made thereon.

Issue of Admit Card, however, will not necessarily mean acceptance of eligibility, which shall be further scrutinized at subsequent stages of the admission process.

Candidates are advised to preserve a copy of their Admit Card and keep it in good condition for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the details mentioned in the admit card. If there are any errors, then candidates can contact the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000 or send an email to csirnet@nta.ac.in.

Information listed on the admission card

Name and roll number of the candidate

Number of application

Exam date and shift Address and city of the exam center

A picture and a signature Crucial guidelines for exam day

Steps to download the hall pass

Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Click the CSIR UGC NET December 2025 Admit Card link.

Enter your application number and birthdate to log in.

After entering the security code, click "Submit."

Download and print the admit card.