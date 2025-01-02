CSIR NET December 2024 Registration Window To Close Today, Check Details

CSIR-UGC NET 2024 December Registration: The application process for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET) 2024 will close today. Eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website. The examination is scheduled to be held between February 16 and 28, 2025.

Candidates have the option to choose their preferred language for the application process, as the examination will be conducted in both Hindi and English.

CSIR-UGC NET 2024 December: Steps To Apply

Step 1. Go to the official website of the exam: csirnet.nta.ac.in

Step 2. Click on the "CSIR NET December 2024 Registration" link available on the homepage

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4. Complete the application form with the required details

Step 5. Pay the application fee and click on submit

Step 6. Save the confirmation page

Step 7. Take a hard copy of form for future use

The correction window for the application form will be available until January 3, 2025, providing candidates with the opportunity to make necessary modifications.

The examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode and will last for three hours. The question paper will consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and will be available in both English and Hindi.

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2024 Examination aims to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor positions, admission to Ph.D. programs, or enrollment in Ph.D.-specific programs at Indian universities and colleges.

