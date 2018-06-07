CSIR NET Admit Card Released; Download Now

The test will be held for Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences and Physical Sciences.
During the result declaration, CSIR will release two separate merit lists one comprising of the candidates qualifying for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF - NET) and the second, of those candidates qualifying the Eligibility Test for Lectureship (NET).
The final result of CSIR NET will be declared in September/ October 2018. Fellowship to successful candidates will be effective from 1st January, 2019 with the validity period of 2 years for joining the fellowship under CSIR Scheme.
CSIR NET Exam Scheme
The exam will be held in two sessions: 9 am -12 noon (morning session) and 2 pm-5 pm (afternoon session). The exam will be of three hours duration and will carry a total of 200 marks. 'The candidates will not be permitted to leave the examination hall before the expiry of 3 hrs. from the start of the exam (i.e not before 12.00 noon in the morning session/5.00 PM in the afternoon session). These candidates are permitted to take their Test Booklet with them at the end of the scheduled time of exam,' clarifies CSIR in the official notification.
CommentsCandidates must carry a black ball point pen for filling up the OMR sheet.
Click here for more Education News