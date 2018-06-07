CSIR NET Admit Card Released; Download Now Admit cards have been released by CSIR for NET 2018. The Joint CSIR-UGC exam for Junior Research Fellowship and Lectureship will be held on June 17, 2018.

Share EMAIL PRINT CSIR NET Admit Card Released; Download Now New Delhi: Admit cards have been released by



The test will be held for Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences and Physical Sciences.





During the result declaration, CSIR will release two separate merit lists one comprising of the candidates qualifying for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF - NET) and the second, of those candidates qualifying the Eligibility Test for Lectureship (NET).



The final result of CSIR NET will be declared in September/ October 2018. Fellowship to successful candidates will be effective from 1st January, 2019 with the validity period of 2 years for joining the fellowship under CSIR Scheme.



CSIR NET Exam Scheme

The exam will be held in two sessions: 9 am -12 noon (morning session) and 2 pm-5 pm (afternoon session). The exam will be of three hours duration and will carry a total of 200 marks. 'The candidates will not be permitted to leave the examination hall before the expiry of 3 hrs. from the start of the exam (i.e not before 12.00 noon in the morning session/5.00 PM in the afternoon session). These candidates are permitted to take their Test Booklet with them at the end of the scheduled time of exam,' clarifies CSIR in the official notification.



Candidates must carry a black ball point pen for filling up the OMR sheet.



Click here for more Education News



Admit cards have been released by CSIR for NET 2018 . The Joint CSIR-UGC exam for Junior Research Fellowship and Lectureship will be held on June 17, 2018. Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has released the admit card on the official website csirhrdg.res.in. Candidates can download the same using their form number and date of birth.The test will be held for Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences and Physical Sciences.During the result declaration, CSIR will release two separate merit lists one comprising of the candidates qualifying for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF - NET) and the second, of those candidates qualifying the Eligibility Test for Lectureship (NET).The final result of CSIR NET will be declared in September/ October 2018. Fellowship to successful candidates will be effective from 1st January, 2019 with the validity period of 2 years for joining the fellowship under CSIR Scheme.The exam will be held in two sessions: 9 am -12 noon (morning session) and 2 pm-5 pm (afternoon session). The exam will be of three hours duration and will carry a total of 200 marks. 'The candidates will not be permitted to leave the examination hall before the expiry of 3 hrs. from the start of the exam (i.e not before 12.00 noon in the morning session/5.00 PM in the afternoon session). These candidates are permitted to take their Test Booklet with them at the end of the scheduled time of exam,' clarifies CSIR in the official notification. Candidates must carry a black ball point pen for filling up the OMR sheet. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter