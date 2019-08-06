CRSU Result 2019 For UG, PG Students Released. Check Here

CRSU result is available at the official website, crsu.ac.in.

CRSU result 2019: Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University or CRSU, Jind, has announced the Undergraduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) results today on the official website of the varsity. The CRSU result can be accessed from the official website, crsu.ac.in. The CRSU results have been released on an Excel sheet and candidates will have to check for their results either with their roll numbers of names. A direct link to check your CRSU results have been provided here in this story.

CRSU result 2019: Check here

Check your CRSU result 2019 from the direct link provided here:

CRSU result 2019 direct link

Odisha +2 Supplementary (Instant) Exam Result Declared

CRSU result 2019: How to download

Follow these steps to check your CRSU results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CRSU, crsu.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link "Result UG -PG May 19 Examinations 06-08-2019" which is given under the announcement tab

Step 3: Check your CRSU results from next page

Madhya Pradesh Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result Out

Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University Jind

Established by the State Legislature Act 28 of 2014 on July 24, 2014, Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University or CRSU has a sprawling campus of 75 acres situated 2 kilometres from Gohana Bypass, Jind. The CRSU University was established with the vision of imparting quality education by creating most conducive ambience for the production and dissemination of knowledge guided by innovative thinking, scientific enquiry, sublime human values, sustainable ecology, and democratic ethos. The aim of the University is the cultivation of citizens with a rich awareness of our heritage to lead and serve in every sphere of human activity.

Click here for more Education News



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.