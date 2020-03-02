Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University (CRSU) Declares December Exam Result

Students can check the term end exam result using their roll number.

Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University (CRSU) has declared the December 2019 term result. The result is available on the official website of CRSU at crsu.ac.in. The university has also released the re-evaluation result of undergraduate courses held in May 2019.

CRSU Result

May 2019 Term End Re-Evaluation Result

The university was established by the State Legislature Act 28 of 2014 on July 24, 2014. Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University or CRSU has a sprawling campus of 75 acres situated 2 kilometres from Gohana Bypass, Jind. The CRSU University was established with the vision of imparting quality education by creating most conducive ambience for the production and dissemination of knowledge guided by innovative thinking, scientific enquiry, sublime human values, sustainable ecology, and democratic ethos. The aim of the University is the cultivation of citizens with a rich awareness of our heritage to lead and serve in every sphere of human activity.

