CovidGyan: AICTE Launches Initiative To Fight Misinformation On Coronavirus

CovidGyan: AICTE has launched an initiative to fight misinformation on coronavirus

AICTE's new initiative, CovidGyan, will deal with the challenge of information overload on Covid-19 and coronavirus.

"The torrent of information generated and spread from all corners of the world on Covid-19 and coronavirus has created information overload. It is a challenge to comprehend reliable information while filtering out misinformation," says AICTE.

In response, it has created a 'multi-institutional, multi-lingual science communication initiative'.

CovidGyan is the brainchild of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), and the Tata Memorial Centre (TMC). Other prominent partners include Vigyan Prasar, IndiaBioscience, and the Bangalore Life Science Cluster (BLiSC, which comprises InStem and C-CAMP, in addition to NCBS-TIFR).

CovidGyan initiative will 'create, curate, and communicate' scientifically credible and authentic content related to COVID-19. The information will target both, the general population and those interested in scientific research on the disease. The topics covered include guidance for health and well-being.

Efforts will be made to make the resources available in as many Indian languages as possible to make its reach wider.

The website for the initiative has already been launched and can be accessed at 'covid-gyan.in'. The CovidGyan website has short informative videos, posters and infographics, FAQs, myth busters, and articles, which are being actively translated into multiple Indian languages.

All the content on the CovidGyan website has been published under Creative Commons license and can be reproduced by educational institutes on their websites and prominent links can also be placed on other platforms and social media pages.

Click here for more Education News