UP Government To Train Inter, Degree College Teachers In COVID-19 Management

The UP CM has also directed that trained NCC cadets should be deployed at quarantine centres.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed to train college teachers so that they could make the public aware about coronavirus in a more effective manner, said Awanish K Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Uttar Pradesh. On Monday, stressing on the need of training in COVID-19 management, the Chief Minister has said while the training of doctors and paramedics is of paramount importance, teachers should also be trained regarding this.

He said that Additional CMO level officer should be made the training-in-charge.

Along with teachers, he has also directed to impart training to those connected to basic, technical and vocational education department. They should be appointed as master trainers in every district, Mr Awasthi said.

The idea behind the training of teachers is that the trained persons will create awareness in the public about COVID-19 in more effective manner.

He has also directed that trained NCC cadets should be deployed at quarantine centres. "All migrant labourers coming from other states should be medically examined before being sent in a quarantine. Trained cadets of the NCC should be deployed at quarantine centres," he said. Mr Adityanath also directed officials to prepare an action plan for industrial activities after May 3, a statement issued by the UP government said, adding that an effective implementation of the lockdown will have to be ensured.

