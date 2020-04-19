Serve Society During Lockdown: DU Vice Chancellor To Ex-Students

A 'DU Care for Neighbour' programme has been launched by the University.

Delhi University (DU) Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi on Saturday urged the university's alumni to serve the society during the lockdown period which is till May 3 to contain the spread of COVID-19.

While highlighting the steps taken by the DU to ensure that students do not miss out on academics, the VC asked ex-students to also share with the university information on efforts made by them.

"You have been a constant pillar of support to the university and also a great contributor to nation-building. Today, your alma mater urges you to intensify your efforts to serve the society in whatever form you can from wherever you are located," he said.

He said the ex-students could write to the university at UnitedAgainstCorona@du.ac.in.

A 'DU Care for Neighbour' programme has been launched by the University to help poor or homeless people in the neighbourhood of its North and South campuses. Affiliated colleges have also been asked to initiate similar program in their vicinity.

DU has also constituted a Special Task Force with a diverse representation that meets regularly through virtual mode to discuss impending challenges, devise solutions and implement them.

Meanwhile according to sources, the DU is mulling to hold online exams but is awaiting for a directive from the University Grants Commission. The university had postponed practical and written exams till further notice and said all the date sheets stand withdrawn.

