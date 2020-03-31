COVID-19: IIT Delhi institutes Benevolent Fund to help people of the lower economic strata within campus

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has institutes the IIT Delhi Benevolent Fund to receive voluntary contributions in a formal and transparent manner for meeting the needs of the people of the lower economic strata that depend on the campus community.

"As Governments across the world are working hard to contain the spreading of the COVID-19 pandemic, IIT have the moral responsibility to focus is on our very own campus, where there is immediate need for us to exhibit our generosity and goodwill," a release from IIT Delhi said.

Beneficiaries would include the informal service providers of the campus (including rickshaw pullers, night mess workers, presswalas, dhobis and kabari-walas), construction workers and other workers employed by contractors providing service to the institute (such as house-keeping, solid-waste management and workers in campus commercial outlets), daily-wage and contractual employees of mess under BHM, and other daily-wage and contractual group-4 level employees under security, estate and works, establishment, and research project staff under IRD.

After verifying the credit of the amount to the account, an official receipt would be prepared and sent to the donor, the Institute said.

