IIT Delhi Extends Application Deadline For PG, PhD Admission

IIT Delhi has suspended its classes and all events till March 31.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has extended the application submission deadline for postgraduate and PhD admissions for the academic year 2020-2021. The last date has been extended till April 20 in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

"IIT Delhi has extended the last date of submission of online applications for PhD and PG admissions up to 20th April 2020 in view of COVID-19 outbreak," the Institute has tweeted.

The application process had begun on March 2.

For admission to PG and PhD programmes candidates have to qualify an entrance exam that will be conducted by the IIT Delhi.

IIT Delhi has suspended its classes and all events till March 31.

In another development, researchers at the IIT Delhi have developed a method to detect COVID-19 which can significantly reduce the test cost making it affordable for large sections. The "probe-free detection assay" developed by the researchers at the prestigious institute's Kusuma School of Biological Sciences has been optimised and tested for sensitivity at the research laboratories of the Institute. According to the team, considering the scale of the ongoing pandemic, development of indigenous kits is the need of the hour. The National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune is in the process of validating this test on clinical samples.

Click here for more Education News